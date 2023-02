THE BEST FOODIE FESTIVAL IN THE TRISTATE AREA IS BACK ON FEB 14TH! Celebrate #ValentinesDay #GalentinesDay #Palentinesday or just celebrate your love for food with us on 2/14 at @harborsidejc We have an amazing lineup of vendors selling tapas-styled bites, happy hour drinks at the bar, and the @getdowndjgroup DJ’s playing music all night. Tag a friend who needs to grab their ticket ASAP! Thank you @evgmedia for always #killin it with these great recap videos ✌️ . . . . . . #foodporn #tryitordiet #eeeeeats #nyceats #eatingfortheinsta #foodie #foodgasm #forkyeah #dailyfoodfeed #foodstagram #bhgfood #njfood #njfoodie #valentinesday2020 #jerseycity #nycfood #nycfoodie