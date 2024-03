📢 The @ChiLatinoCaucus Foundation (CLCF) scholarship program is now open!



💰 CCLF will award over $200k scholarship dollars in the form of $5k scholarships to 40 qualified students from across Chicago.



📝 Apply online at https://t.co/rS3XLNCyYT



⏰ Deadline: Friday, May 3 pic.twitter.com/31evLqaBGG