Today, we announced our 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan: https://t.co/i4usZhd8Ev



We are maintaining targets of 485,000 permanent residents for 2024 and completing the final step to reach 500,000 in 2025. For 2026, we will stabilize permanent resident levels at 500,000 allowing… pic.twitter.com/rgxoUAYh5A