La temporada de premiaciones sigue este inicio de año con la entrega 95 de los galardones de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, popularmente conocidos como los Premios Oscar 2023.

La lista de nominados se publicó hace casi un mes y ya los artistas están preparando todo para acudir a la premiación más importante de la industria cinematográfica en el mundo.

La sede del evento es el Dolby Theatre que se encuentra en el corazón de Hollywood, en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, California.

El anfitrión de la entrega 95 de los galardones es el conductor Jimmy Kimmel, quien ha presentado los Premios Oscar en otras dos ocasiones. Sin embargo, todavía no se ha anunciado la lista de artistas que presentarán los premios ni las actuaciones musicales. Entre los mencionados como posibles participantes de encuentran Rihanna y Lady Gaga, que tienen canciones nominadas.

La cinta más nominada de esta edición es "Everything Everywhere All at Once", de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, que se perfila también como la preferida para llevarse los premios más importantes, especialmente a Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz.





¿Cuándo y cómo ver los Premios Oscar 2023?





La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 12 de marzo de 2023 a las 20:00 horas del tiempo del este (19:00 horas del tiempo del centro de México).

En Estados Unidos se emitirán los Premios Oscar a través de la cadena de televisión ABC. También se podrá ver en los servicios streaming de Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV y Fubo TV.

En México, la premiación se transmitirá en el canal 7 de televisión abierta y en TNT por sistemas de cable.





¿Cuánto vale un premio Oscar?





Aunque actores, directores, escritores y todas las personas relacionadas con la industria cinematográfica buscan ganar un Oscar, la estatuilla vale tan sólo un dólar.

El premio tiene un valor tan bajo para evitar que los ganadores los vendan luego de obtenerlos. Por regla oficial, quien ganó una estatuilla no puede vendarla sin antes ofrecerla a la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas por un dólar y lo mismo ocurre con los premios heredados.

El mayor beneficio que ven reflejado los artistas es que pueden cobrar más dinero en su siguiente proyecto.





Nominados a los premios Oscar 2023





Mejor película

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”.





Mejor Dirección:

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund





Mejor Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”





Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”





Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”





Mejor Guión Original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”





Mejor Guión Adaptado

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”





Mejor Fotografía

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“Bardo”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”





Mejor Edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Música Original

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything

Everywhere All at Once”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”





Mejor Canción Original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”





Mejor Sonido

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“Top Gun: Maverick”





Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

“Im Westen nichts Neues”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”.





Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.





Mejor Diseño de Pproducción

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Im Westen nichts Neues”





Mejor Cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye”, “Ivalu”, “Le Pupille”, “Night Ride”,

“The Red Suitcase”





Mejor Cortometraje Animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.





Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

"The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”





Mejor Largometraje Documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

"A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”.





Mejor Largometraje Internacional

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“EO” (Polonia)

“Im Westen nichts Neues” (Alemania)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)





Mejor Largometraje Animado

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

"Turning Red”