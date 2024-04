🎥 #Esteghlal goalkeepers Hossein Hosseini & Mohammad Reza KhaledAbadi had "an exchange of ideas" with the security guards because the Blue captain hugged an Iranian #Woman fan after the game with Aluminium.

Listen to the Blue fans' chant.#Iran #PersianGulf⚽

