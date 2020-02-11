Lakewood man arrested By Norwalk Deputies in connection to Animal Cruelty A man was arrested today for animal cruelty after it was discovered he shot a dog to death in La Mirada on Sunday January 05, 2020 around 12:43 P.M. The suspect, Shane Dubyak, 23 of Lakewood was arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit with deputy sheriffs through the cities of Artesia and Cerritos on Friday, January 10, 2020. The initial incident started when a witness saw a male Hispanic (later identified as Suspect Dubyak) exit the passenger side of a white vehicle near the 16400 block of Phoebe Ave; an industrial area of La Mirada. The witness added he saw Suspect Dubyak place an object on the ground near the gutter, which was immediately followed by two gunshots. Suspect Dubyak re-entered the vehicle and it drove south on Phoebe Avenue, east on Firestone Boulevard and out of view. The vehicle was being driven by a female Hispanic. After the vehicle left the location, the witness looked for the object from the gutter, and found it to be a dog that died from multiple gunshot wounds. Norwalk station deputies responded, and with the help of station detectives, they recovered video surveillance of the incident. With multiple tips from the public, and investigative work by the detectives, the suspect’s vehicle was identified. As the investigation continued, a female was arrested and then released pending further investigation. The white Jeep Grand Cherokee used in the crime was also located. After receiving additional public tips, Norwalk station detectives continued their investigation and developed information that lead them to Suspect Dubyak. On Friday, January 10, detectives were en route to the City of Long Beach in attempt to locate the suspect when they saw him driving black Kia Forte near Artesia Boulevard and Pioneer Boulevard. Detectives attempted to stop Suspect Dubyak. However, he failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Suspect Dubyak abandoned his vehicle in the City of Cerritos and tried to run from deputies. He was quickly apprehended. A firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and later recovered. There were no injuries related to the incident. Suspect Dubyak was charged with a felony Cruelty to Animals, 597(a) PC; Evading Arrest, 2800.2 CVC; and Ex-felon Possess a Firearm, 29800(A) PC. His bail is currently set to $75,000. Anyone with additional information can contact Norwalk Sheriff’s Station Detective Christensen at 562 466-5419. _____________________________________________________ Previous Press Release: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for fatally shooting a dog near the 16400 block of Phoebe Ave in La Mirada. On Sunday, January 5, 2020 at approximately 12:43 p.m., the above listed vehicle stopped at the location. A witness saw a male Hispanic exit the passenger side of the vehicle and place an object on the ground near the gutter, immediately followed by two gunshots. The male re-entered the vehicle and it drove south on Phoebe Ave, east on Firestone Blvd and out of view. According to witness, the vehicle was being driven by a female Hispanic. After the vehicle left the location, the witness found the object from the gutter, and found it to be a dog that died from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station at (562) 466-5419. If you prefer to remain ANONYMOUS, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org/ #animalcruelty #LaMirada #Norwalk *Please share this video. Flyer will be posted in the comments section*