HEAT DOME INCOMING 🌡️⚠️



The first heat wave of 2024 is likely for #NYC as a huge area of high pressure settles in.



The GFS & European models have been back-and-forth on just how hot it will get, but I can see us getting close to 100° in a week from now… 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/QqX8hjYkll