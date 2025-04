.@NOAA's #SpaceWeather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for April 16, after a coronal mass ejection (#CME) erupted from the sun last Sunday. The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) onboard @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ captured the Earth-directed double… pic.twitter.com/zRRN4mdF6S