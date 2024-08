kirkland signature: our chocolate chips are great for snacking!



the size of their bags: 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 pic.twitter.com/RuTEOFzSvJ