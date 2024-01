The 1996 Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage plane (PS-MTG) that suffered a fatal crash at Itapeva, 460 km from the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, had a denied operation status for air taxi, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) portal.#safety pic.twitter.com/NRTejfh0hV