September 11, 2001



8:46 a.m. - First plane struck 1 World Trade Center, North Tower.



9:03 a.m. - Second plane struck 2 World Trade Center, South Tower.



9:37 a.m. - Third plane struck the Pentagon.



10:03 a.m. - Fourth plane crashes in Pennsylvania.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/7P23tbYKi4