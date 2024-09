This is what a 15 ft storm surge from Cat 4 Hurricane #Ian looked like in #FortMyers. Now, the NHC predicts #Helene could strengthen to a Cat 4 (115 kn winds before landfall), potentially bringing storm surges of:



15-20 ft: Carrabelle to Suwannee River, FL

10-15 ft: Apalachicola… pic.twitter.com/UiivD9kA9Z