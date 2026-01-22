TE RECOMENDAMOS
La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves los nominados a la 98 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregarán el próximo 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
Frankenstein', de Guillermo del Toro, acumuló este jueves 9 nominaciones a los Óscar, entre las que destacan el de mejor guión adaptado para el mexicano y mejor película.
¿Cuántas nominaciones al Oscar 2026 tiene Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro y en qué categorías compite?
La versión de Del Toro, conocido por su fascinación por los monstruos, está basada en el libro de Mary Shelley de 1818 y competirá por el galardón más importante de esta ceremonia contra títulos altamente nominados como 'Sinners' (16) o 'One Battle After Another' (13).
Jacob Elordi, que interpreta a la Criatura en la cinta, recibió una nominación a mejor actor de reparto, mientras que el compositor francés Alexandre Desplat optará a mejor banda sonora original en la que es su tercera colaboración con el cineasta mexicano.
Además, Dan Laustsen, un cercano colaborador del mexicano desde 'Mimic' (1997), fue nominado a mejor fotografía.
La cinta también recibió nominaciones en categorías técnicas como diseño de vestuario, maquillaje y peinado, sonido y mejor diseño de producción.
No obstante, la organización dejó fuera de sus nominaciones a su protagonista, el guatemalteco-estadounidense Oscar Isaac, y al mismo Del Toro en la categoría de mejor dirección.
QUIÉNES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIO OSCAR 2026
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- 'Bugonia'
- 'F1'
- 'Frankenstein'
- 'Hamnet'
- 'Marty Supreme'
- 'One Battle After Another'
- 'The Secret Agent'
- 'Sentimental Value'
- 'Sinners'
- 'Train Dreams'
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Chloé Zhao, por 'Hamnet'
- Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'
- Rose Byrne, por 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'
- Kate Hudson, por 'Song Sung Blue'
- Renate Reinsve, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Emma Stone, por 'Bugonia'
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet, por 'Marty Supreme'
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Ethan Hawke, por 'Blue Moon'
- Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'
- Wagner Moura, por 'The Secret Agent'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Elle Fanning, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'
- Wunumi Mosaku, por 'Sinners'
- Teyana Taylor, por 'One Battle After Another'
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'
- Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'
- Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'
- Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'
- Chloé Zhao y Maggi O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'
- Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'
- Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'
- Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
- 'Butterfly'
- 'Forevergreen'
- 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'
- 'Retirement Plan'
- 'The Three Sisters'
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'
- Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'
- Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'
- Miyako Bellizzi , por 'Marty Supreme'
- Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR CORTO
- 'Anuja'
- 'A Lien'
- 'I’m Not a Robot'
- 'The Last Ranger'
- 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'
- Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'
- Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'
- Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'
- Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- 'Arco'.
- 'Elio'
- 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
- 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'
- 'Zootopia 2'
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dan Lausten por 'Frankenstein'
- Darius Khondji por 'Marty Supreme'
- Michael Bauman por 'One Battle After Another'
- Autumn Durald por 'Sinners'
- Adolpho Veloso, 'Train Dreams'
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- 'The Alabama Solution'
- 'Come See Me In The Good Light'
- 'Cutting Through Rocks'
- 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'
- 'The Perfect Neighbor'
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- 'All The Empty Rooms'
- 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'
- 'Children No More'
- 'The Evil Is Busy'
- 'Perfectly A Strangeness'
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Stephen Mirrione , por 'F1'
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por 'Marty Supreme'
- Andy Jurgensen , por 'One Battle After Another'
- Olivier Bugge Coutté , por 'Sentimental Value'
- Michael P. Shawver , por 'Sinners'
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'
- Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'
- Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'
- España, 'Sirat'
- Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- 'Dear Me', de 'Diane Warren: Relentless'
- 'Golden', de 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
- 'I Lied To You', de 'Sinners'
- 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de 'Viva Verdi'
- 'Train Dreams', de 'Train Dreams'
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'
- Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'
- Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR SONIDO
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'
- Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'
MEJOR CASTING
- Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'
- Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'
- Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'
- Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'
- Francine Maisier, por 'Sinners'
