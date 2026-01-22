TE RECOMENDAMOS

La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves los nominados a la 98 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregarán el próximo 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Frankenstein', de acumuló este jueves 9 nominaciones a los Óscar, entre las que destacan el de mejor guión adaptado para el mexicano y mejor película.

¿Cuántas nominaciones al Oscar 2026 tiene Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro y en qué categorías compite?

La versión de Del Toro, conocido por su fascinación por los monstruos, está basada en el libro de Mary Shelley de 1818 y competirá por el galardón más importante de esta ceremonia contra títulos altamente nominados como 'Sinners' (16) o 'One Battle After Another' (13).

Jacob Elordi, que interpreta a la Criatura en la cinta, recibió una nominación a mejor actor de reparto, mientras que el compositor francés Alexandre Desplat optará a mejor banda sonora original en la que es su tercera colaboración con el cineasta mexicano.

Además, Dan Laustsen, un cercano colaborador del mexicano desde 'Mimic' (1997), fue nominado a mejor fotografía.

La cinta también recibió nominaciones en categorías técnicas como diseño de vestuario, maquillaje y peinado, sonido y mejor diseño de producción.

No obstante, la organización dejó fuera de sus nominaciones a su protagonista, el guatemalteco-estadounidense Oscar Isaac, y al mismo Del Toro en la categoría de mejor dirección.

QUIÉNES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIO OSCAR 2026

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • 'Bugonia'
  • 'F1'
  • 'Frankenstein'
  • 'Hamnet'
  • 'Marty Supreme'
  • 'One Battle After Another'
  • 'The Secret Agent'
  • 'Sentimental Value'
  • 'Sinners'
  • 'Train Dreams'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Chloé Zhao, por 'Hamnet'
  • Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'
  • Rose Byrne, por 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'
  • Kate Hudson, por 'Song Sung Blue'
  • Renate Reinsve, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Emma Stone, por 'Bugonia'

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet, por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Ethan Hawke, por 'Blue Moon'
  • Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'
  • Wagner Moura, por 'The Secret Agent'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Elle Fanning, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'
  • Wunumi Mosaku, por 'Sinners'
  • Teyana Taylor, por 'One Battle After Another'

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'
  • Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'
  • Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Chloé Zhao y Maggi O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'
  • Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

  • 'Butterfly'
  • 'Forevergreen'
  • 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'
  • 'Retirement Plan'
  • 'The Three Sisters'

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'
  • Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'
  • Miyako Bellizzi , por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR CORTO

  • 'Anuja'
  • 'A Lien'
  • 'I’m Not a Robot'
  • 'The Last Ranger'
  • 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'
  • Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'
  • Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'
  • Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'
  • Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'
  • Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • 'Arco'.
  • 'Elio'
  • 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
  • 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'
  • 'Zootopia 2'

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dan Lausten por 'Frankenstein'
  • Darius Khondji por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Michael Bauman por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Autumn Durald por 'Sinners'
  • Adolpho Veloso, 'Train Dreams'

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • 'The Alabama Solution'
  • 'Come See Me In The Good Light'
  • 'Cutting Through Rocks'
  • 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'
  • 'The Perfect Neighbor'

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • 'All The Empty Rooms'
  • 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'
  • 'Children No More'
  • 'The Evil Is Busy'
  • 'Perfectly A Strangeness'

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Stephen Mirrione , por 'F1'
  • Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Andy Jurgensen , por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté , por 'Sentimental Value'
  • Michael P. Shawver , por 'Sinners'

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'
  • Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'
  • Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'
  • España, 'Sirat'
  • Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • 'Dear Me', de 'Diane Warren: Relentless'
  • 'Golden', de 'Kpop Demon Hunters'
  • 'I Lied To You', de 'Sinners'
  • 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de 'Viva Verdi'
  • 'Train Dreams', de 'Train Dreams'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'
  • Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'
  • Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'
  • José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'
  • Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'
  • David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'
  • Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'

MEJOR CASTING

  • Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'
  • Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'
  • Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'
  • Francine Maisier, por 'Sinners'

Google News

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

[Publicidad]