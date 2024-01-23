TE RECOMENDAMOS

Nicolas Cage dice que su retiro del cine está cerca: hará "tres o cuatro" películas más

Sólo para valientes. Las 10 películas más aterradoras de la historia y dónde verlas

¿Dónde está y cómo llegar a la casa de Dominic Toretto en las películas de 'Fast and Furious'?

Lista de nominados a la 96a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes en , California. Los Oscar se entregarán el 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película:

“American Fiction”; “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”); “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Dirección:

Justine Triet, “Anatomie d’une chute”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”.

Actriz:

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor:

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.

Actor de reparto:

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”.

Actriz de reparto:

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.

Guion original:

“Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Maestro”; “May December”; “Past Lives”.

Guion adaptado:

“American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone Of Interest”.

Cinematografía:

“El conde”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Edición:

“Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Música original:

“American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Canción original:

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony.

Sonido:

“The Creator”; “Maestro”; “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Efectos visuales:

“The Creator”; “Godzilla Minus One”; “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Napoleon”.

Maquillaje y peinado:

“Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “La sociedad de la nieve”.

Diseño de vestuario:

“Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Diseño de producción:

“Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Cortometraje:

“The After”; “Invincible » ; « Knight Of Fortune”; “Red, White And Blue”; “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado:

“Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “Our Uniform”; “Pachyderme”; “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”.

Cortometraje documental:

“The ABCs of Book Banning”; “The Barber of Little Rock”; “Island in Between”; “The Last Repair Shop”; “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Largometraje documental:

“Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger”.

Largometraje internacional:

“La sociedad de la nieve” de España; “The Zone of Interest” de Gran Bretaña; “Das Lehrerzimmer” (“Sala de profesores”) de Alemania; “Io Capitano” (“Yo capitán”) de Italia ; “Perfect Days” de Japón.

Largometraje animado:

“Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”); “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”


