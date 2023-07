Náufrago australiano y su perra rescatados tras meses a la deriva llegan a puerto mexicano Timothy Shaddock y su perrita "Bella" sobrevivieron tres meses a la deriva con agua de lluvia y pescado crudo

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, stands next to Mexican tuna boat Captain Oscar Meza Oregó as they arrive to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued by Meza's crew from his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)