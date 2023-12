Luminous The Symphony of Us, el nuevo show nocturno que brilla en EPCOT de Disney World Un nuevo espectáculo nocturno, "Luminous The Symphony of Us", une a los visitantes alrededor de World Showcase Lagoon

Guests visiting EPCOT can enjoy a brand new nighttime spectacular, “Luminous The Symphony of Us,” which shines a light on the shared experiences that connect people across the globe. With a dazzling display of fireworks, fountains and lights, the show features two original songs plus new arrangements of iconic Disney hits that enliven the story. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)