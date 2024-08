BREAKING ALERT 🚨

UFO SIGHTING 🛸

CALIFORNIA 🇺🇸

Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters‼️



Residents of Palmdale and Lancaster, California, are abuzz with reports of six UFO sightings, as multiple locals share… pic.twitter.com/KWqW3cIYoR